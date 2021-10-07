Advertisement

Cary Medical Installs New Mammography Machine

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and early detection is key.

Cary Medical Center recently installed a new mammography machine that can render a 3D image of breasts during a scan. The machine uses technology and wide-angle capabilities to see areas previously un-seeable by traditional 2D mammography machines, and provide radiologists with better insight.

“So we’re very excited at Cary to be unveiling our new 3D mammography system. We’ve been researching new systems for many many months now… The Siemens unit will bring lots of new technologies to Cary Medical Center, and the county, and it’s the only system of it’s kind in Maine, so we’re very excited about that.” - Dr. Shawn Laferriere – Radiologist / Medical Director of Radiology, Cary Medical Center

Dr. Laferriere say the machine is fully operational and is ready for patients starting October 11th.

