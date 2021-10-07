Experts offer tips on how people can save on their grocery bill

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With grocery store prices getting higher, people are struggling to pay for food. Here’s Megan Cole with some tips on how you can save on your bill.

With grocery store prices rising, it’s making it harder for people to afford their everyday need. Kate Yerxa, an extension professor with the University of Maine cooperative extension, says one way people can cut down their grocery bill is to make a budget.

“Figuring out how much money you actually are spending on food. Some people may know that amount to the penny, others may need to take some time and really track their food purchases over maybe a week or two weeks or a month. By doing that you can identify really how much money you are spending on food and then set some goals.”

“Some tips would be to eat before you go grocery shopping so that you don’t go while you’re hungry. Also go with a list so that you are prepared and also prepare your meals for the week so you can only buy what you need,” said Hope Ladd, a family coach with the Aroostook County Action Program.

Both say there are ways people can make their groceries last longer.

“What can you make large batches of and freeze or in smaller containers so you’re actually meal prepping ahead of time. Soups and casseroles can frequently be ways for you to use the foods that you have on hand.”

“One of the things you could do is go and purchase sometimes in bulk like for example you could buy some chicken tenders a huge pack of chicken tenders and then put them in some smaller freezer bags in the amount you’ll eat if you’re a single person then you can just pick one or two at a time for a meal and freeze it that way or you can make an entire meal or many meals and freeze it in little packages that you can take out during the week.”

Yerxa says people should use the unit price tag on their groceries to help lower the cost.

“What I would suggest if you’re really looking to save some money is to use the unit price tag so you can find out how much each product of a similar type cost per unit. Whether it’s per ounce or per pound and that will help you make those decisions.”

Yerxa says people can also use coupons to help lower prices.

