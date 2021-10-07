Advertisement

Maine driver crashes through garage, narrowly misses pool, police say

Augusta woman facing chrages after crash in Brunswick Tuesday night
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine woman is accused of crashing through a garage and narrowly missing driving into a swimming pool, according to police.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brunswick.

Police said Sarah Wiley, 44, of Augusta, did not stop at the intersection of Baribeau Drive and Pleasant Hill Road.

Her car went up a driveway and through a garage. Police said she missed driving into the home’s swimming pool before crashing into the pool house.

Police said Wiley was charged with operating under the influence and aggravated criminal mischief.

