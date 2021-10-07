Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Thursday, October 7th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone.

Another beautiful, warm and sunny day in store for today! A cold front will bring some clouds into our region overnight with no chance of rain. Make sure you enjoy the warm temperatures today.

Clouds will clear out again tomorrow leading to mostly sunny skies but cooler temperatures. It will be another chilly night with widespread frost and foggy conditions.

It’s going to be a great weekend with plenty of sunshine Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Expect a slight chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday. Make sure you click the link above for your full detailed forecast.

Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is missing cold case...
Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
4 Maine counties still below two-thirds fully vaccinated
Axle's owner says the dog took off last Friday morning chasing a small animal.
WATCH: Canadian man reunited with his dog after it went missing in Maine
The Aroostook river under rt 161
Caribou establishes committee to develop riverfront

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, Oct. 7th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Oct. 6th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web