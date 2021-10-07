Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone.

Another beautiful, warm and sunny day in store for today! A cold front will bring some clouds into our region overnight with no chance of rain. Make sure you enjoy the warm temperatures today.

Clouds will clear out again tomorrow leading to mostly sunny skies but cooler temperatures. It will be another chilly night with widespread frost and foggy conditions.

It’s going to be a great weekend with plenty of sunshine Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday. Expect a slight chance of showers Monday night into Tuesday. Make sure you click the link above for your full detailed forecast.

Have a great day everyone!

