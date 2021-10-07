PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

Our quiet and sunny weather stretch continues ahead! Today, we bumped up by a few degrees, and saw lower 70′s for our afternoon highs.

The pleasant, summer-like feel hangs around tomorrow... with once again plenty of sunshine, after a foggy and near-freezing start to the day.

Then, Friday brings the passage of a cold front, dropping down from up north. Very little to no moisture will be associated with the front... and just a few passing clouds are expected Friday morning.

Even the weekend ushers in drier conditions, with more sunshine for Saturday and clouds building in by Sunday.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.