Advertisement

Maine Attorney General says 2020 shooting in Hiram justified

(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office says two state police involved in deadly officer-involved shooting Hiram last year were justified in firing their guns at the man.

State Police shot and killed 59-year-old Reed Rickabaugh in April of 2020.

Deputies responded to the home on Tripptown Road and Rickabaugh answered the door armed with a handgun.

Rickabaugh shot at the deputies, striking their vehicle.

That led to a nearly 12-hour long standoff at his house.

Multiple attempts to persuade Rickabaugh to leave were unsuccessful.

When he finally came out, he fired his gun in the direction of officers and two members of the State Police Tactical Team shot and killed him.

The AG’s office says the Officers acted in self defense.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars Hill
Fire on Main street in Mars Hill
crowley
As Seen on WAGM This Morning: Announcement From NMCC President Tim Crowley
Axle's owner says the dog took off last Friday morning chasing a small animal.
WATCH: Canadian man reunited with his dog after it went missing in Maine
Has the Zodiac Killer's identity been confirmed? One group believes the answer is yes.
Cold-case group claims to know who Zodiac Killer was
Police lights file graphic.
School shooting threat prompts closure of Calais middle and high schools TODAY

Latest News

Six of the nine members of the Houlton golf team are girls.
Houlton golf team
The letters are not a scam and have been sent to millions of Americans.
‘Math error’ notices from IRS cause confusion, panic for some Mainers
Augusta woman facing chrages after crash in Brunswick Tuesday night
Maine driver crashes through garage, narrowly misses pool, police say
Ashland PD
Ashland PD Rookie Saves Life with CPR