‘Math error’ notices from IRS cause confusion, panic for some Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Some Mainers are receiving letters from the IRS saying there was a “math error” regarding their tax returns that are causing confusion and panic.

The letters are not a scam and have been sent to millions of Americans.

Tax experts said that last year’s tax returns are being flagged because some filers might have noted they did not receive their stimulus check, but that check eventually arrived after the taxes were filed.

“If it was on your tax return and you put in there something about the stimulus payments not receiving enough, that’s what this is in reference to,” tax accountant Kim Meserve said.

Meserve said the notices are how the IRS reconciles different figures. She said when the letters started going out, clients were panicked that they owed the IRS.”No, don’t panic. This is not asking for money. It’s just saying that we changed your tax return and if you want to appeal it, you have 60 days to let us know,” Meserve said.

Meserve said the notices are not a scam, but there are plenty of other ones out there to be aware of.

“That phone call you got where they’re going to send the police is not real,” Meserve said.

Meserve said people who owe the IRS money would have received a bill from the agency. She said that bill should not be ignored.

“They will keep coming to find you. It may take them two to three years to send you another letter, but they will. They don’t ever forget,” Meserve said.

Meserve said anyone unsure of what to do should contact the person who prepared their taxes.

She also said people should create a tax account with the IRS to communicate with the agency electronically, because of the millions of phone calls made to the IRS, only 7% were able to talk with an IRS agent.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.