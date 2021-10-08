Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Friday, October 8th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday everyone!

A cold front is moving in from the North this morning and brining some clouds into our region. Clouds will clear out in the afternoon and we will see more sunny skies. Expect cooler temperatures tonight with widespread frost.

Tomorrow, expect a beautiful sunny day with some clouds in the Northwest around noon. Temperatures will remain in the low 60s, a great day to enjoy fall activities with friends and family.

Sunday and Monday, some clouds will move into our region as our next system approaches. Sun and clouds will continue throughout the week with a slight chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a great and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars Hill
Fire on Main street in Mars Hill
crowley
As Seen on WAGM This Morning: Announcement From NMCC President Tim Crowley
Has the Zodiac Killer's identity been confirmed? One group believes the answer is yes.
Cold-case group claims to know who Zodiac Killer was
Axle's owner says the dog took off last Friday morning chasing a small animal.
WATCH: Canadian man reunited with his dog after it went missing in Maine
Police lights file graphic.
School shooting threat prompts closure of Calais middle and high schools TODAY

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, Oct. 8th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Thursday, Oct. 7th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web