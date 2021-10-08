Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday everyone!

A cold front is moving in from the North this morning and brining some clouds into our region. Clouds will clear out in the afternoon and we will see more sunny skies. Expect cooler temperatures tonight with widespread frost.

Tomorrow, expect a beautiful sunny day with some clouds in the Northwest around noon. Temperatures will remain in the low 60s, a great day to enjoy fall activities with friends and family.

Sunday and Monday, some clouds will move into our region as our next system approaches. Sun and clouds will continue throughout the week with a slight chance of showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a great and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.