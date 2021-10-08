Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Sunny skies, and a warmer feel led to another gorgeous day today! Nice and pleasant conditions will stick around ahead, with more fall-like temps returning tomorrow, and into the weekend.

After a dry, cold front moves through Fri. AM with cloud coverage... sunshine returns for Friday afternoon, and lasts into the first half of the weekend.

Then, more clouds build in for Sunday... with anything in the way of measurable precip holding off until midweek next week.

As we continue ahead with harvest, we really couldn’t ask for better conditions! For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

