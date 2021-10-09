“Havana Syndrome Bill” Sponsored by Senator Susan Collins Signed into Law

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Bill that Senator Susan Collins sponsored for victims of Havana Syndrome was signed into law in a white house ceremony today. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard spoke with the Senator today and has the story.

Senator Susan Collins has spoken to numerous victims of what the State Department refers to as the Havana Syndrome. A mysterious illness where victims suffer from a range of symptoms including : dizziness, headache, nausea, cognitive difficulties and memory loss. The Illness appears to be caused by Pulsed Energy Weapons pointed towards US embassies where state department and Intelligence personnel are located.

Senator Collins “Our bill will ensure that those individuals who had a traumatic brain injuries as a result of these attacks are able to go to the military hospital Walter Reed right outside of Washington, which has a great deal of expertise in treating traumatic brain injury…this will ensure a smooth transition for them, to make certain that they get the treatment that they need. In addition, they will receive compensation for their injuries. Some of them have been injured so badly that they will not be able to return to their jobs.”

Senator Collins says victims of Havana Syndrome have had a tough time navigating the system to get support for their injuries

Senator Collins “Our bill which passed unanimously in which President Biden’s signed into law today at a White House ceremony will allow these victims to get the medical care and compensation that they need, just as we would make sure that a soldier who was injured on a battleground is taken care of. We have an obligation to these civilian personnel who have been harmed while serving our country.”

Approximately 40 people are thought to be suffering from Havana Syndrome

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

#####

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.