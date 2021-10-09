Senator Susan Collins talks about Debt Ceiling

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Senate has voted to extend the nation’s debt limit through early December.

Democrats and Republicans reached a deal to avert the government from defaulting on its previously owed debt following weeks of partisan deadlock over the issue.

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS – (R) Maine, US Senator “Well, first of all, we can never let the United States of America default on its debt. And I think there’s widespread agreement on both sides of the aisle… And that’s why it was important that we raised the debt limit to a specific number, rather than just pretending that it does not exist.”

Despite this compromise, both sides have not yet reached a permanent deal, setting up a high-stakes showdown in early December.

