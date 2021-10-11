Absentee Ballots Are Available

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Election Day is less than a month away and if you aren’t available to make it to the polls in person that day, absentee ballots are now available.

Most municipalities have received their absentee ballots and have begun to send them out to voters who request them. Ballots can be requested online or through your town or city clerks office. They can either be mailed to your home, or you can pick one up in person. Caribou City Clerk, Danielle Brissette has these instructions once you are ready cast your vote.

“Once you have completed your ballot, you make sure that your envelope is signed…you have to sign that envelope before you turn it in. And then you can either mail it to your city clerks office, or you can hand deliver it. They do need to be in before the close of polls on election day.” says Danielle Brissette – City Clerk, City of Caribou

Election day is Tuesday November 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.