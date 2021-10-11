Advertisement

Deputies identify Jefferson teen killed in Edgecomb crash

(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EDGECOMB, Maine (WMTW) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Jefferson teen was killed in a weekend crash in the town of Edgecomb.

The crash was reported just before 10:20 p.m. Sunday on River Road.

Investigators said Paris R. Pierpont, 17, was driving north on River Road when the car crossed into the southbound lane and went off the road, hitting a utility pole and tree.

Deputies said Pierpont died at the scene and was the only person in the car.

Officials said Pierpont was not wearing a seat belt, and speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

River Road was closed in the area of the crash for several hours.

