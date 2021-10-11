Advertisement

Fort Fairfield Police make arrest in overdose death

Handcuffs
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Fairfield Police have made an arrest in an overdose death.

Friday morning, Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue reported to an overdose death on Limestone Rd, according to Fort Fairfield Police. Aided by police, they attempted to resuscitate the 40-year-old male but were unsuccessful. The following investigation led to the arrest of Amanda Doody of Fort Fairfield, who is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs resulting in death. The investigation is ongoing, and Doody is awaiting appearance before a judge.

