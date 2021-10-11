PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Fort Fairfield’s superintendent recently sent out a survey to parents on the need for childcare. Tim Doak says they received over 100 responses which indicated there is a need for a daycare in Fort Fairfield.

“We just don’t have anybody who is taking up on the ability to provide childcare so I think a lot of our parents are finding out they can’t work because they have to stay home and take care of children so that’s the issue that we’re trying to solve we’re trying to look at if we can do something strategically within the school department and on the school campus that with a facility or a building where we could house daycare services and have a daycare center right in Fort Fairfield for the parents to be able to work and provide for their families without having to stay home and take care of their children.”

Doak says they’ve passed their plan onto the commissioner of education and are waiting to hear back.

