Gas prices soar in northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices have risen in all three New England states over the course of the past week.

GasBuddy, which does a daily survey of 1,228 stations in the state, says prices in Maine rose 9.5 cents per gallon to $3.20.

Prices are more than a dollar per gallon higher in Maine than they were a year ago.

Prices in Vermont went up more than 7 cents to $3.19.

In New Hampshire, they went up more than 7 cents to $3.11

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.