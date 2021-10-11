Advertisement

Gas prices soar in northern New England

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices have risen in all three New England states over the course of the past week.

GasBuddy, which does a daily survey of 1,228 stations in the state, says prices in Maine rose 9.5 cents per gallon to $3.20.

Prices are more than a dollar per gallon higher in Maine than they were a year ago.

Prices in Vermont went up more than 7 cents to $3.19.

In New Hampshire, they went up more than 7 cents to $3.11

