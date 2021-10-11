U.S. Allow Vaccinated Tourists to Travel into Country

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Foreign tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 with a drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or World Health Organization will soon be allowed to travel in the U.S.

According to the Associated Press, the United States will accept international travelers who have been immunized against COVID-19 starting in November.

The founder of Faces of Advocacy, an organization aimed at connecting people who have been separated by the border closure...says this comes as welcomed news.

“What they’re saying is that people are allowed, around the world, who have their full dose of AstraZeneca to come in. This will have the largest impact on countries that weren’t able to fly into the us throughout the pandemic. Canadians were actually, vaccinated or not, able to fly into the us. So the largest barrier for a lot of countries was vaccination. But for Canadians theres also another large barrier and that is the land border. What we haven’t seen in this announcement is, will fully vaccinated Canadians be allowed to drive into the United States.” - Dr. David Edward Ooi Poon – Founder, Faces of Advocacy

The CDC has said more guidance will be provided as November approaches and requirements are finalized.

