Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening everyone!

It was a warmer day today with temperatures hitting almost 70 degrees. Expect to feel warmer temperatures throughout the week with possible record breaking temperatures on Wednesday.

A weak system will move in Wednesday with a slight chance of showers, mostly for northern parts of The County. Cloudier skies will move in for Thursday and into the weekend as another system brings a chance of showers for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will cool down for the weekend and into Monday next week. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great evening everyone!

