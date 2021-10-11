Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone.

Locally dense areas of fog are lingering this morning, with a few clouds as well. Into the late morning and afternoon, we’ll see more in the way of sunshine!

The sunny skies combined with a milder air mass... will help our temps reach the 70′s over the coming days. And we have a good shot at breaking record highs by midweek, with mid-to-upper 70′s projected for Wednesday.

Overall we can expect nice conditions ahead... with a few chances for rain increasing by late week, and into the weekend.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

