By Megan Cole
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the United States except for skin cancers, according to cancer.org. On this week’s Medical Monday, Megan Cole spoke with an oncologist from Northern light AR Gould and has more on what the disease is.

“There is a chance of getting breast cancer in one out of 8 women. This is quite high chance which it comes to approximately 12- 13 percent,” said Maksim Liaukovich, an oncologist with Northern Light AR Gould hospital.

Health experts say there are ways they can screen you for breast cancer and even catch it at early stages.

“We have good diagnostic tools and we can catch it at early stage. That is due to mammograms which is quite impressive that we have such coverage that we can cover every patient and we can diagnose them earlier than later and as such approximately 80-90 percent of all patients are diagnosed with early stage.”

He says there are some symptoms people can watch for.

“The early symptoms of breast cancers are quite are not really impressive are not really see them. But one can suggest it is new lump, new discharge from the breast, skin change over the breast, some darkening of the skin, some thickening of the skin, that can suggest.”

If you have any questions about breast cancer, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

