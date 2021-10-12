Advertisement

Caribou fire and ambulance is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses they’re responding too

By Megan Cole
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Caribou fire and ambulance is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses they’re responding too. Dann Cyr, a firefighter and paramedic, says they were responding to 1 or 2 week and are now responding to 1 or 2 a day. According to Adam Chartier they believe the increase is due to a dangerous batch of opioids. Cyr says there are resources out there for those struggling with addiction.

“There’s recovery Aroostook here in Caribou at one water street and there’s also AMHC. They provide coaching and help with fighting the addiction. Your addiction.”

Cyr says if you suspect someone has overdosed call 911 immediately.

