‘Pardon our appearance’ while we update our studio!

By WAGM News
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Starting Tuesday, WAGM newscasts are going to look a little different for a few weeks.

We will be moving to a temporary location as we install a new studio!

It’s expected to take a few weeks. This is exciting news for us as we haven’t had a studio upgrade in years.

So, please “pardon our appearance” for the next few weeks as we make the best of our temporary situation.

We can’t wait to show you our beautiful new studio!

