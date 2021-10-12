Advertisement

Teen seriously hurt in waterfall tumble in New Hampshire

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when she fell down a waterfall in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says the girl, from Yarmouth, Maine, was hiking with family and friends on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln on Sunday when she tried to climb part of the Cloudland Falls and fell.

Conservation officers and volunteer rescuers carried the girl to the trailhead.

She was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

