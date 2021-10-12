Teen seriously hurt in waterfall tumble in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when she fell down a waterfall in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says the girl, from Yarmouth, Maine, was hiking with family and friends on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln on Sunday when she tried to climb part of the Cloudland Falls and fell.

Conservation officers and volunteer rescuers carried the girl to the trailhead.

She was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

