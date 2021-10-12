Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Another summer like day in store for us today. Temperatures are expected to pick back up into the low 70s with some humidity in the air. Tonight will be another mild night with more patchy fog developing.

Tomorrow, will be another warm day and we could see record high temperatures for this time of year. A cold front will bring cloudier skies and isolated showers throughout the day.

Thursday, temperatures will be slightly cooler with a chance of showers. Our next system will move in Friday night, brining more showers and cloudy skies into the weekend.

Make sure you click the link above for your full detailed forecast. Have a wonderful day everyone!

