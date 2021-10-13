More people are raising their own chickens and turkeys

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Nick Crane, Co owner of Aroostook Milling, says they saw an increase of 30 to 40% in their chick sales back in 2020. He says they even had to place more orders to meet demands.

“We had a feeling that there was gonna be more sales but we kept reordered two or three times from our normal order. We just had so many people coming in looking for them. "

This is leading to an increase in the number of people looking for them to be processed. Clare Desrosiers, Co-owner of Sunnyside Farm says in 2020, they doubled the amount of turkeys and chickens they processed for people. She believes that they saw the increase due to people wanting to raise their own chickens and turkeys. She says this year they have had to turn people away because they didn’t have the time to process. She says if people are interested in raising turkeys or chickens and want to have them slaughtered, that appointment should be made before they are bought.

“It makes it hard for people because if they buy chicks or poults, turkey poults in the spring from tractor supply or from another local place like Aroostook milling here and then they don’t make an appointment then they’re kind of stuck when they call us in October and we have no room. I feel really bad but what can you do.”

Desrosiers says their custom slaughter season is from June 1st to November 30th.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.