Presque Isle Middle School on lockdown; Police say no imminent threat

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Presque Isle Middle School and Alternative Education Center were placed on lockdown this afternoon.

Presque Isle Police Department say they received reports of a man walking nearby with a rifle. They also received reports from people who spoke to the man; those people say the man is a bird hunter. Police are getting in contact with the gentleman to confirm.

The school will remain in lockdown per protocol, but the release from MSAD #1 says there is no imminent threats to staff or students.

A concerned parent sent us the district’s release, which is also on Facebook:

Dear MSAD #1 Community:

The Presque Isle Police Department is currently investigating an incident near Presque Isle Middle School and the MSAD 1 Alternative Education Center. Presque Isle Middle School and the Alternative Education Center will remain in lockdown as is our daily protocol at all of our schools.

We continue to be in contact with members of the Presque Isle Police Department. There is no imminent threat to our students or staff. We will communicate with the community as we obtain more information.

