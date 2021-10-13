Advertisement

Sen. Collins reacts to pending reopening of US/CAN border

Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic.
Susan Collins
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Caribou, ME—U.S. Senator Susan Collins issued this statement following the announcement that vaccinated Canadians will soon be allowed to cross the land border between the U.S. and Canada:

“Today’s long-overdue announcement is fantastic news for Mainers who have deeply missed having their Canadian relatives at holiday celebrations, family functions, and other milestone events. As a native of Aroostook County, I know all too well how many families have ties on both sides of the border, and they were separated for far too long.

“This is also a welcome development for Maine small businesses that have suffered significant revenue losses without Canadian customers, and it will provide a boost to Maine’s hard-hit hospitality industry, which has been harmed by the absence of Canadian tourists.

“When the U.S.-Canada border closed more than a year and a half ago, it created significant disruptions in border towns, where people routinely cross to shop, visit their medical providers, attend church, and participate in local events. I repeatedly advocated for the U.S. to loosen its border restrictions, and when Canadian officials began allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter their country in August, I urged the Administration to reciprocate with similar requirements and safeguards. Today’s decision will help to reunite these tight-knit border communities.”

