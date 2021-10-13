Advertisement

VIDEO: Man attempts to kidnap 3-year-old girl from grandmother

By WCBS Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Thanks to some good Samaritans, a 3-year-old girl is safe and with her family after a man tried to abduct her from a New York City intersection.

The girl’s mother says her family is still traumatized by the incident, so she didn’t want herself or family identified. She spoke after her daughter was almost kidnapped Monday, less than a mile away from her Bronx home.

“We’re just happy it’s over. We are thankful for everybody who was there,” the mother said.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras. While the girl’s grandmother was babysitting the 3-year-old and her two younger brothers, the family walked across an intersection around 1:15 p.m. on their way home from the park.

Police say 27-year-old Santiago Salcedo, seen wrapped in a blanket in the video, picked up the girl and tried to run away with her.

The grandmother chased after the suspect, and multiple witnesses also jumped in to help.

“Of course, she yelled at the guy to stop and to give us my little daughter,” said the girl’s mother. “He dropped her after a couple of steps. Other people who were at the station were really responding.”

Among those good Samaritans was Fermin Bracero, a gas station attendant who was sweeping the sidewalk at the time.

“He must have gotten scared or something. He dropped the girl, put the little girl down and just walked away like nothing,” Bracero said.

The group of good Samaritans searched for the suspect but couldn’t find him.

However, hours later, police located Salcedo a mile away, sleeping in the doorway of Tosca Rooftop Garden Bar. He was taken into custody and faces several charges, including kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.

Thankfully, the 3-year-old was not hurt in the incident, police say.

The little girl’s mother says there isn’t enough thanks in the world she can show the good Samaritans that helped save the day, especially Bracero, but she’ll start with taking him to dinner.

