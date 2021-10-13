Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Wednesday, October 13th
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

Today will be an even warmer day than yesterday, could even break or match record temperatures. A cold front will move through our region brining us a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers in the evening.

Tomorrow, will be cooler but still seasonably warm. Still expect a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of isolated showers.

Friday, our next system will start to move in from the west, bringing cloudier skies and plenty of rain for Saturday. Temperatures will become more seasonable come Monday. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

