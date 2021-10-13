PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

Milder temperatures popped up once again today! And we saw a number of lower 70s for our afternoon highs.

Overall, quieter weather will hang around this week... with just a few chances for showers in the forecast ahead.

Tomorrow also brings a shot at matching or breaking daily high temp records across the County... before we slowly back-off of the 70′s through the end of the week, and into the weekend.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

