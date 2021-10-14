Aroostook Community Matters : Tobacco Prevention with ACAP

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -According to the CDC, Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths every year… In this week’s Aroostook Community Matters, Corey Bouchard spoke with Community Educators with ACAP’s Tobacco Prevention Program to find out what they are doing to stop this, and learn about some resources that are available for people interesting in beginning their quitting journey.

Brandi Perry – Community Educator – ACAP “Recently we have gotten into developing policies with the local municipalities in Aroostook County, we’ve gotten 5 in the last 7 months”

Brandi Perry and Chastity Holland are Community Educators for ACAP’s Tobacco Prevention Program, part of their job is to help municipalities and businesses create policies to help mitigate tobacco usage.

Chastity Holland – Community Educator – ACAP " A lot of policies that have been established in the last 7 years are no longer up to date, constantly things are changing. We now have the legalization of medical marijuana "

One of their projects they are currently working on is called the Great American Smoke Out, a nationwide program aimed at curbing tobacco, and marijuana smoking, as well as vaping within state and local households.

Brandi “Currently we’re working on the great American smoke out and partnering with different healthcare workers within the county… but the main focus for this event is to pledge to quit smoking within your home because of the second and third hand tobacco residue that still effects everyone that lives in the home even after the cigarette is put out”

If you are interested in speaking with someone about quitting smoking, ACAP partners with the Maine Quit Link for over the phone counselling. If you wish to speak with someone locally, there is an option for that too.

Chastity “we also have, here at acap, we have elane sype who works with us, she does a lot of tobacco prevention also. And she is more of a county familiar face, so if they want someone who is here, is there to walk through it with them, she is also a really great resource and she has some classes going on too.”

Contact information for Maine Quit Link, as well as the ACAP Tobacco Prevention Program, will be available on our Website, WAGMTV.com

Maine Quit Link can be reached at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or https://mainequitlink.com/

ACAP Tobacco Prevention can be reached at (207) 764-3721 or https://acap-me.org/programs/preventionwellness/

