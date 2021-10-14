Advertisement

Biden to meet with Pope Francis to discuss COVID-19, climate

FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo Pope Francis shakes hands with Vice President Joe...
FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo Pope Francis shakes hands with Vice President Joe Biden as he takes part in a congress on the progress of regenerative medicine and its cultural impact, being held in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican. President Joe Biden is set to meet Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican later this month as part of a five-day swing through Italy and the U.K. for global economic and climate change meetings.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Pope Francis when he visits the Vatican later this month as part of a five-day swing through Italy and the U.K. for global economic and climate change meetings.

Biden plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and poverty during his meeting with the pope, according to the White House. The meeting will take place on Oct. 29, and Biden will then attend a two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome, before heading to Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N. climate conference known as COP26.

Biden, who is Roman Catholic, often speaks of his faith in public and attends Mass every weekend. But his political views, including his support for gay marriage and abortion rights, have at times put him at odds with Catholic doctrine and brought controversy and criticism from some leaders of the Catholic church.

Earlier this year, a number of Catholic Bishops debated denying Biden Communion over his support for abortion rights, but eventually backed away from setting any policy for politicians and the Eucharist.

Biden has met with Pope Francis three times before — first, when Francis was inaugurated as pope, in 2013, later during the pope’s 2015 visit to the U.S., and again in 2016, when Biden visited the Vatican for a conference on regenerative medicine, where he spoke on cancer prevention. He keeps a photo of one of his meetings with the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office.

First lady Jill Biden will join her husband for his meeting with the pope.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

msad lockdown
Presque Isle Middle School on lockdown; Police say no imminent threat
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
Border residents rejoice as US says it will lift travel ban
New Brunswick releases plan to open border with Maine
Maine officials react to pending reopening of US/CAN border
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

State police say Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday at a drug rehab facility in Orlando,...
Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death
Surveillance video shows a smuggler carrying a 7-year-old child from El Salvador over a...
Smuggler lowers 7-year-old girl over border wall, abandons her
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
LIVE: Biden discusses pandemic response; FDA panel debates Moderna, J&J COVID shots for booster
The Butterball recall affects more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold in BJ's and Kroger...
Butterball recalls ground turkey products