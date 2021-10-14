Maine senators join new push to preserve U.S. wildlife

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s two U.S. senators have signed on to a push to try to improve protections for America’s wildlife.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said they’re co-sponsoring the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act.

The proposal is designed to create new federal investment in wildlife conservation work led by states, territories and tribal nations.

The senators said the proposal would dedicate money to help recover species.

In Maine, that would include the New England cottontail, a species of rabbit.

They said the state would receive more than $11 million per year.

