Advertisement

Man threatening people with knife shot, killed by police in Augusta, officials say

By WMTW
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMTW) AUGUSTA, Maine —

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by police in Augusta Wednesday night.

Police said they received a report at about 6 p.m. that the man was threatening people at 155 Hospital St.

Two Augusta officers responded to the scene, and police said Dustin Paradis, 34, of Augusta, was shot and killed during a confrontation with the officers.

Neither officer was hurt, according to officials.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident.

Augusta police said the two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Wednesday’s shooting is the fourth in less than a month involving Maine police officers and the tenth this year.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

msad lockdown
Presque Isle Middle School on lockdown; Police say no imminent threat
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
Border residents rejoice as US says it will lift travel ban
New Brunswick releases plan to open border with Maine
Maine officials react to pending reopening of US/CAN border
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security checks getting big boost as inflation rises

Latest News

CMtobacco
Community Matters Tobacco
Collins Houlton
Senator Collins tours Downtown Houlton for “Walkable Houlton” Project
Early college education programs around The County.
Colleges around The County have programs that give students a chance to earn some college credits while in high school
Early College Education