Senator Collins tours Downtown Houlton for “Walkable Houlton” Project

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Senator Susan Collins – (R) Maine , US Senator “I’ve often thought that Houlton had one of the most beautiful downtowns in the state of maine.”

Senator Susan Collins is a senior member of the Senate’s Appropriations Committee and is working on securing funding for the Walkable Houlton Project, which aims to repair and replace sidewalks throughout the town and make improvements to the Gateway Crossing Pedestrian Bridge.

Collins “This is a wonderful opportunity for the town of Houlton and I hope to be able to announce on Friday that I’ve secured the support of my subcommittee to allocate $732,000 to support this very well thought out project”

Senator Collins was in town and walked many of the sidewalks, as well as the bridge, to help communicate the significance of this project to her colleagues.

Collins”There’s many places where you can see that the sidewalks have been washed out altogether, they’re uneven and thus hazardous particularly for an older person or a person with disabilities who may have difficulties navigating the sidewalks… Another part of this project is replacing the rails that are on the pedestrian bridge, the paint is peeling very badly and can actually give you a splinter”

The Senator adds that she believes this is not just an infrastructure issue, but a public health issue as well.

Collins “If we can get people outside more, its better for their health and that’s part of what Walkable Houlton is all about”

Senator Collins says the process still has a ways to go, if she gets the support of her subcommittee, it would still need to pass the full committee, the senate, and the house.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

