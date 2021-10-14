Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. We had a cold front move through our region yesterday, brining us cooler temperatures for today.

Tomorrow, expect another mostly cloudy day with a chance of isolated showers and early morning fog. Our next system will start to move in from the west, bringing cloudier skies Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with heavier rain. Monday, temperatures will become more seasonable as clouds and rain move out of our region, heading into Wednesday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.