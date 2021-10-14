Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Thursday, October 14th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 14, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

Today, expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers. We had a cold front move through our region yesterday, brining us cooler temperatures for today.

Tomorrow, expect another mostly cloudy day with a chance of isolated showers and early morning fog. Our next system will start to move in from the west, bringing cloudier skies Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with heavier rain. Monday, temperatures will become more seasonable as clouds and rain move out of our region, heading into Wednesday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone!

