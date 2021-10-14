Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Cloudy skies today, led to mid-to-upper 60′s... instead of the upper 70′s we saw yesterday! Milder conditions still linger over the next two days... before much cooler, fall-like temps take us into next week.

We’ll also see increased rain chances moving ahead... with scattered light rain showers off-and-on tomorrow. While the weekend brings more widespread rain... especially overnight Saturday into Sunday.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

