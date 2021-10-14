Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

It was a warmer, fall day today... with a number of upper 70′s across the region! The milder air hangs around ahead, with expected upper 60′s through the end of the week.

Also, a few rain showers have been popping up this evening... with a chance for showers lasting over the coming days. We’re not expecting much in the way of totals... just a few tenths of inch, due to the light precip ahead.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

msad lockdown
Presque Isle Middle School on lockdown; Police say no imminent threat
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Red and blue lights
Maine motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Jack Harmon, 80, died after waiting almost a week for a hospital bed, so he could get surgery...
Air Force veteran dies waiting for hospital bed; family blames COVID-19
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
Border residents rejoice as US says it will lift travel ban

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Oct. 13th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wed., Oct. 13th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web