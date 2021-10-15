Advertisement

Look back to 2007 Maine Sire Stakes Final

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It’s the richest day in Maine Harness racing this year. 2 and 3 year old trotters and pacers will be competing in the Maine Sire Stakes Festival of Champions on Saturday at Bangor Raceway. Over the years several Aroostook County owners and trainers have had stakes champions. Here is a story that I did back in 2007 with Joy and Wendell Duncan when their two year old filly B N Naughty paced to the win.

