Maine National Guard helps out at Caribou Tech Center’s Team Building Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine Army National Guard was at the Caribou High School and Caribou Tech Center today. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

SFC Jeremy Burnside – Maine Army National Guard “Today what we did was, we brought in a bunch of equipment for the Caribou tech and Caribou High School students. It’s an opportunity for us to showcase what the Maine National Guard has to offer”

Every year the Caribou Tech Center hosts a Team Building day for the students. The goal of the day is to help students learn to work with people from different career paths. This Year, they called in help from the Maine National Guard.

Tracy Corbin – School Counselor – Caribou Tech Center “So for this years team building day the National Guard brought in all of this equipment which represents an MOS matching all of our programs here at caribou tech, so for example we have a CNA program and an EMT program and as you can this BlackHawk behind me is actually a Medic Aviation crew who have done rescues locally, so this allows our students the opportunity to make the connection between a high school CTE program and career opportunities that they can take advantage of in the future”

The BlackHawk Helicopter landed on the Soccer Field at Caribou High School. The Students were pretty surprised when they saw the chopper hovering and landing on the field.

Damian Hartley – CHS Student " I didn’t expect it, I came into school thinking it was just a roadblock doing career and nothing special until I heard all of a sudden we’re getting a Blackhawk at the school. I’ve never been this close to one before, never thought I would ever be”

Some of the different career paths that were represented by soldiers of the national guard were: Engineering, Transportation, Military Police, and the Medical Corps where students got some hands on training applying tourniquets.

Tristan Yater – CHS Student “It’s a good refresher on the knowledge I already had, my dad’s in the military so I already know a bunch of stuff about it”

Alexander White – CHS Student " It’s also nice to know that if you go into the military and you go for medic training, you’ll already know something so something as simple as that even in a survival situation you’ll still know how to make something out of that”

Harrison Landes – CHS Student " I had to hold one of those shields perfectly, like the right way to hold it and I learned there are a lot, like a lot of buttons on a helicopter”

Students were very excited to spend part of their day outside, performing team building exercises, and learning more about the National Guard. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

