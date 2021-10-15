Senator Collins Works to Help with Municipal Projects

WASHBURN, Maine (WAGM) -

Several Aroostook County communities are seeking to upgrade their public safety or municipal buildings with the aid of federal funding.

Senator Susan Collins was in Washburn today touring the town’s aging public safety building. The town is seeking to replace the current home of its public safety and town offices with a 750,000 dollar congressionally directed project grant. As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Collins is working to secure this funding for the town of Washburn, as well as many other communities in need of new facilities through the ongoing appropriations process.

“I really love coming to smaller communities, because they lack the resources and the tax base to finance much needed projects like a new public safety building for the town of Washburn, and that’s where I can be helpful. There are regular grant programs that we can help towns access, and we do that all the time, but now that congressionally directed projects have been brought back, I’m able to really target the funding when we get an application from a community.” says Senator Susan Collins – (R) Maine

Senator Collins says she is heading downstate for the rest of the week where she will tour municipal projects in other communities.

