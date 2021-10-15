Advertisement

Weather on the Web

Friday, October 15th.
By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

Expect cloudy skies today with scattered light showers. It will be a cooler day today, but still seasonably warm.

Tomorrow, a warm and cold front will make its way through our region bringing isolated moderate to heavy showers and windy conditions. The heaviest rain will be in the evening and overnight hours.

Sunday into Tuesday expect isolated showers and cooler temperatures. More sunshine will return for the second half of the work week. Make sure you click the link above for your full detailed forecast.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend everyone!

