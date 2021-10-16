Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We take a break from the sunshine we saw this afternoon... with light rain, starting up overnight tonight! Then off-and-on moderate rain showers continue throughout a good portion of the day tomorrow.

The heaviest rain is expected though, overnight Saturday into Sunday morning... with a lot of us having a good shot of picking up an inch or more of rain.

The second half of the weekend looks to be pleasant and drier... with sunshine returning through the morning and into the afternoon.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

