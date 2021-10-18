Advertisement

By Megan Cole
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Asthma is a disease that affects the lungs.  According to the CDC, it’s one of the most common long-term diseases in children and it affects many adults as well.  Megan Cole spoke with a family nurse practitioner and has more on how this can be treated.

Megan: Asthma is a chronic inflammatory lung disorder that affects the airways of those that suffer from it.

“There are several different stages of asthma and the way that we find that out is through spirometry testing and the goals of asthma treatment are to prevent flare ups and overall poor health outcomes to prevent rehospitalizations and we need to stress the importance of avoiding triggers such as tobacco, environmental allergens, and respiratory viruses,” said Lindsey Desrosier, a family nurse practitioner at Pines St. John Valley Health Center.

Health experts say there are medications that can be prescribed to help with asthma.

“So treatment of asthma includes the use of bronco dilator inhalers such as albuterol and that comes in different forms and that’s something that all patients with asthma should have readily available. They may need a steroid inhaler as well and if the symptoms are severe enough the patient may need to see a pulmonologist eventually who specializes in lung disorders.”

She adds if you have a flare up and use your rescue inhaler more than prescribed without relief, you need to go to the hospital.

“They’re still having wheezing, cough, trouble breathing, shortness of breath anything like that then they should seek care from an emergency department especially if their oxygen saturation is dropping.”

If you have any questions about asthma, you’re encouraged to talk to your primary care provider.

