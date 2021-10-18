Advertisement

Maine looking for new members of Student Cabinet group

Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
Legislature returns to Maine State House for first time
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is looking for new students to participate in the Student Cabinet, which meets regularly with state education officials.

The Student Cabinet meets with members of the Maine Department of Education to discuss issues such as educational opportunities and policy.

The cabinet has 16 to 20 seats and is open to students in fourth through 12th grades, as well as first-year college students.

The education department is taking applications to serve on the cabinet until Oct. 25.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
A spruce budworm (credit: Neil Thompson)
County Ag Report: Spruce Budworm
Maine National Guard
Maine National Guard helps out at Caribou Tech Center’s Team Building Day
Basketball Livestream
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Asthma is a disease that affects the lungs
Asthma is a disease that affects the lungs
Dr. Shah connects with nursing students and discusses COVID and the COVID vaccines.
Nursing students at Northern Maine Community College got a chance to speak to Dr. Shah about COVID and the COVID vaccines
Laynee's Sole Purpose
Laynee’s Sole Purpose
Asthma
Dr. Shah connects with nursing students at NMCC