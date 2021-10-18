Advertisement

Maine potato harvesters having a good year in ‘21

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, a mechanical harvester fills trucks with potatoes in...
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, a mechanical harvester fills trucks with potatoes in Mapleton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) - Maine’s potato harvesters are having a good year growing one of the state’s most important agriculture crops.

The state is usually around the ninth-biggest potato producing state in the country with a crop of close to 2 billion pounds.

The Maine Potato Board says this year’s harvest season is ending and farmers saw a larger than average crop.

The productive year is good news for the state’s industry, which suffered a below-average potato yield in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
A spruce budworm (credit: Neil Thompson)
County Ag Report: Spruce Budworm
Maine National Guard
Maine National Guard helps out at Caribou Tech Center’s Team Building Day
Basketball Livestream
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Asthma is a disease that affects the lungs
Asthma is a disease that affects the lungs
Dr. Shah connects with nursing students and discusses COVID and the COVID vaccines.
Nursing students at Northern Maine Community College got a chance to speak to Dr. Shah about COVID and the COVID vaccines
Laynee's Sole Purpose
Laynee’s Sole Purpose
Asthma
Dr. Shah connects with nursing students at NMCC