Maine potato harvesters having a good year in ‘21

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) - Maine’s potato harvesters are having a good year growing one of the state’s most important agriculture crops.

The state is usually around the ninth-biggest potato producing state in the country with a crop of close to 2 billion pounds.

The Maine Potato Board says this year’s harvest season is ending and farmers saw a larger than average crop.

The productive year is good news for the state’s industry, which suffered a below-average potato yield in 2020.

