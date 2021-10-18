More than 66.5% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID

Maine (WABI) - More than 66.5 of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Close to 1,700 new doses were administered Sunday.

Of those, 475 are booster shots.

Close to 1.8 million shots have been given out in Maine, to date.

At last check there were 201 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

Sixty-eight are in critical care.

Thirty-one are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

