Advertisement

More than 66.5% of Mainers now fully vaccinated for COVID

1,796,049 total coronavirus doses given out in Maine, to date
Maine coronavirus statistics for 10-18-21
Maine coronavirus statistics for 10-18-21(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - More than 66.5 of Mainers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Close to 1,700 new doses were administered Sunday.

Of those, 475 are booster shots.

Close to 1.8 million shots have been given out in Maine, to date.

At last check there were 201 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

Sixty-eight are in critical care.

Thirty-one are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update on those numbers will come on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations
A spruce budworm (credit: Neil Thompson)
County Ag Report: Spruce Budworm
Maine National Guard
Maine National Guard helps out at Caribou Tech Center’s Team Building Day
Basketball Livestream
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Asthma is a disease that affects the lungs
Asthma is a disease that affects the lungs
Dr. Shah connects with nursing students and discusses COVID and the COVID vaccines.
Nursing students at Northern Maine Community College got a chance to speak to Dr. Shah about COVID and the COVID vaccines
Laynee's Sole Purpose
Laynee’s Sole Purpose
Asthma
Dr. Shah connects with nursing students at NMCC