New Interactive Learning Space for Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A new interactive learning space is available now in Aroostook County. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes us to “The Work Shop”.

What was once a simple room within the walls of MSAD 1′s Adult Education program, has been transformed into a new interactive learning space, called “The Work Shop”.

“It’s a place to come and work on a better version of yourself and your professionalism” - LaRea Kinney - Director MSAD# 1 Adult Education Program

Through a partnership between Husson University, MMG Insurance and MSAD# 1, The Work Shop aims to connect Aroostook County residents with greater access to higher education learning opportunities through the use of technology and resources previously unavailable to the Adult Education Program including offering college level classes to high school students.

“So we’re looking to offer things from introductory business courses to higher level courses that might be opportunities for business professionals, for adults that may be getting their feet wet back into education or training. There may be seminars.” - Dr. Marie Hanson - Dead of the College of Bussiness, Husson University

Kinney says everyone is looking forward to the opportunities this learning space will bring to the public.

”I am really, really excited about the opportunities that The Work Shop are going to bring, not only to MSAD 1 in Presque Isle, but Aroostook County... I’m really excited about the opportunities that it provides for high school students to be able to take college level classes, through the ECAP program they are eligible for up to 21 college classes at no cost to them” says Kinney

For more information on The Work Shop and the classes offered, you can contact MSAD #1 Adult Education by visiting their website at msad1.maintadulted.org

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.