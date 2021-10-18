PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Nursing students at Northern Maine Community College got a chance to speak to Dr. Shah about COVID and the COVID vaccines.

Jessica Lahey, a level 1 nursing instructor says NMCC President Tim Crowley arranged this so that faculty and staff and nursing students could submit questions that they had regarding the pandemic and the vaccines.

“So with our nursing students we try to educate them on vaccinations and how they affect our community and how we educate our clients so being able to have this with Dr. Shah and him giving the kind of the future of what he sees kind of broadens them on and reiterates what we’re teaching as well so they know that the facts are there and it supports the teaching in our evidence based practice.”

“I think it was a big benefit to the nursing students and the faculty here at NMCC. It provided us further knowledge. It really made you think in a different way you may not think about. It was…having him who is so high up when it comes to researching COVID and looking at trends with COVID it just gave us more information that we may not either look up on the websites ourself or turn too,” said Brittany Harris, level 1 nursing student at NMCC.

“Just keeping up to date on what’s currently happening with COVID and where they think its going to go and applying that in my clinicals and classes,” said Rudi Carton, level 1 nursing student at NMCC.

Lahey says she hopes to be able to connect with Dr. Shah again next August.

