One Last Look at Long Lake Sporting Club

The Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair will be closing its doors on October 17th, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard takes us on one last look.

After half a century, Long Lake Sporting Club, the restaurant, tourist destination and host to many community events, will close its doors. Patrons have come far and wide to dine and relax at a landmark of Aroostook County. Ice Fishing Derby’s would be held every winter just offshore of the club. The owners, Neal and Denise Martin have decided to shut down in order to focus on their kids and their family. Both declined to speak with us, but longtime patrons of the establishment, reflect back on what made the Sporting Club so special to them.

“How long have you been coming to Long Lake Sporting Club?”

“For about 30 years…just the atmosphere, the ambiance, it’s a feeling that you get just coming to this establishment.” - Toby Saucier – Patron/Friend, Long Lake Sporting Club

For Stacy Martin, the closure of the Sporting Club marks a new era for her family. Stacy is Neal, the owner’s, sister, and the Sporting Club has been owned by her grandparents, parents, and then finally her brother.

“I am actually very, very proud of my brother and the tough decision that it took for him to make this…I’m excited for my brother and his wife to find out what life is about and new ventures and to raise their kids the way that kids should have parents, and in this business you can’t do that…it is bitter sweet is how I look at it, but all good things must come to an end and it’s time” - Stacy Martin – Bartender, Long Lake Sporting Club

Patrons like Mark Dumond have been coming to the Sporting Club since the early 90′s. Dumond says that while the closing of the Sporting Club will be a significant loss to the community, he’s going to miss the food as well.

“The big steak, medium, with the fries, poutine, it was really good. The coleslaw is amazing, that I’m going to miss.” - Mark Dumond -Patron/Friend, Long Lake Sporting Club

The doors to Long Lake Sporting Club may close for good on October 17th, but one thing is certain: The memories of good times and good food made here will remain in the hearts and minds of it’s patrons and Aroostook County indefinitely.

